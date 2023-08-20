Judinho: 20 August 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Win!

Another good result for Los Blancos. Jude continues to impress in this La Liga beginning with another MOTM performance. Ancelotti recognized this: “He is adapting very well to La Liga, to our style. He is fantastic.”

What a pass from Toni in 2nd goal!

Here is Jude 'Pichichi' Bellingham's 2nd goal vs Almeria: pic.twitter.com/mBdjRMakgi — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) August 19, 2023

I was expecting to see the third kit yesterday, but we got the 2nd! My bad, bad intel.

Carvajal has also another very good performance. Many of us are wondering how long it last because we already know that when he is proper rested makes a lot of difference.

✍️ @MattWiltse4: "Carvajal: Tremendous start to the new season. Solid defensively and a constant outlet on the right flank, linking up well with Rodrygo. Unluckly not to register a couple assist or even a goal in this match. Can this be sustained?"https://t.co/wrvcQfWqzd pic.twitter.com/8ZWyWL1Sn5 — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) August 19, 2023

Kiyan comments

Defensive problems have come down to 2-3 things. Real holding high line & transition D has been poor (Kroos not reacting well enough to track Arribas on goal). Lunin looks shaky. Positioning on set pieces from him not confident at all. Marking on set pieces / cross remains poor. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) August 19, 2023

Best offensive moments have been from Fede driving down the middle. Fran has been making some great off ball runs without getting it. At the very least, he's created space for Vini but Vini hasn't been efficient yet. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) August 19, 2023

Ancelotti comments

Carlo analyzed the offensive options of the team:

We had a lot of chances. We had a lot of mobility, there is no fixed position and this displaces the opponent. We had the movements of Vinicius, Rodrygo and Bellingham and the fullbacks that push forward, so I think we have a lot of variety in attack that allow us to have chances.

Carlo was asked if he was certain that 442 diamond is the system for the season: