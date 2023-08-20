 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Judinho: 20 August 2023

Sunday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
/ new

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job: NeRObutBlanco, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Valyrian Steel, Juninho, and yours truly, Felipejack.

Win!

Another good result for Los Blancos. Jude continues to impress in this La Liga beginning with another MOTM performance. Ancelotti recognized this: “He is adapting very well to La Liga, to our style. He is fantastic.”

What a pass from Toni in 2nd goal!

I was expecting to see the third kit yesterday, but we got the 2nd! My bad, bad intel.

Carvajal has also another very good performance. Many of us are wondering how long it last because we already know that when he is proper rested makes a lot of difference.

Kiyan comments

Ancelotti comments

Carlo analyzed the offensive options of the team:

We had a lot of chances. We had a lot of mobility, there is no fixed position and this displaces the opponent. We had the movements of Vinicius, Rodrygo and Bellingham and the fullbacks that push forward, so I think we have a lot of variety in attack that allow us to have chances.

Carlo was asked if he was certain that 442 diamond is the system for the season:

No, in the late minutes of the game, we positioned ourselves in a lower block, when Luka and Camavinga entered. We played in a two lines of 4 and we were comfortable with it. In defense, the diamond does not allow you to control the wings, but there are a lot of variery in attack.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid