Managing Madrid Podcast: Almeria 1 - 3 Real Madrid Post-game, La Liga 2023 - 2024

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:

New look Almeria

How many ex players score against Real Madrid typically?

Who was to blame for Sergio Arribas’s goal?

Real Madrid’s defensive issues

Andriy Lunin’s performance

Dani Carvajal’s form — can he sustain it?

The length of the games

What’s gonna happen to Alvaro Odriozola?

Fran Garcia’s performance

Jude Bellingham’s form / goalscoring / everything.

Fede Valverde’s performance

Vinicius Jr in the diamond — are we worried?

Cameras in the locker room

Why Real Madrid are against the idea

Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes

Ancelotti’s subs

Nacho’s playing time

And more.

Hosts this week:

Euan McTear (@Emctear)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)