Daily Thread: 21 August 2023

Monday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Spain v England: Final - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Spain are World Champions..........Again!!

First it was Casillas raising the trophy as Spain made history in 2010 and now the Spanish women with Olga Carmona have made history as well beating England 1-0 in the final to win their maiden world cup. 8 Madridistas were in the squad with 4 taking part in the final. Olga Carmona was named as the MVP of the World Cup Final for her match winning strike. Her winning goal also decided the semi-final. What a tournament from the young left back.

Heartbreaking news was received after the final whistle however as Olga Carmona received news of her father’s passing . The club issued an official statement. Our thoughts and prayers with Olga and her family.

About that diamond formation.

Isco Update.

