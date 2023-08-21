Mbappe’s future still uncertain as PSG don’t want to lose him for free — report

The saga of Kylian Mbappe’s possible transfer to Real Madrid continues to make headlines. Despite re-joining the PSG squad, The French superstar has yet to renew his contract in Paris which expires in 2024. In the latest report from Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, it’s claimed that PSG will only let the French star go if they receive a fee for him — something that can only happen if he is sold before next summer.

Multiple reports in Spain have stated that Mbappe has rejected three offers of renewal from PSG, the last one being a five-year contract. The 24-year-old has expressed multiple times that he wants to see out the remainder of his PSG contract, but has not committed to them beyond that.

PSG, despite having patched some things up with Mbappe by bringing him back into the team, still have no assurance that the French star will renew, and they don’t want to lose Mbappe for free. Of course, the French club is also hoping that Mbappe will change his mind and sign a new deal at some point over the next season, but they do so running a risk of losing him without a renewal.

Of course, the main barrier is, and remains to be, that Real Madrid have still made zero advancements. They have neither contacted Kylian Mbappe nor have they contacted PSG. This was confirmed by Managing Madrid’s Lucas Navarrete late in July, and it remains to be true still.

Despite some reports in German outlet BILD (who claim Real Madrid will prepared an offer in the coming days) the club have yet to make any contact, and don’t plan on doing so either. The only way Mbappe can move to Real Madrid this summer is if PSG ask Real Madrid to enter negotiations.

The question remains: will PSG contact Real Madrid, or will they hold on and hope to change his mind?