Drawing Board: The Comeback King

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

Another stellar performance from Real Madrid’s new signing Jude Bellingham is in the books. In his second game at the helm, Bellingham scored the second and third goals of his Real Madrid career against Almeria in a comeback win.

While Bellingham stole the headlines in the media, he also earned back-to-back showings as the star attraction on Finn’s Drawing Board. He is the ‘shiny new toy’ who will be around for a long time.

In today’s drawing, Finn depicts his take on Bellingham, the Comeback King (in stores now):