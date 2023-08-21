Jude Bellingham: “I am 10-times better player than last season”

Jude Bellingham is the man of the moment. With three goals and one assist in his opening two La Liga matches of the season, the 20-year-old has hit the ground running. Some questioned whether an English talent would adapt to the Spanish game and the demands of Real Madrid, but few are doubting now. In an interview with Real Madrid TV following the match against Almeria, the player discussed how much he has grown since joining the club a few months ago:

“I think I’m 10-times better as a player than last season. I’m learning from these players. The level here is so high, I’m like a sponge taking it all in,” Bellingham explained to Real Madrid TV.

A former Real Madrid player, Sergio Arribas, opened up the scoring within two minutes of the match starting. Despite being down early, there was no panic from Jude or his teammates. “I saw Real Madrid comebacks a lot of times on TV when I was a kid. I remember thinking ‘they won’t be able to do it’ and in the end, they did. Now I’m here and I’m seeing it. I never thought we were going to lose, I looked at the players’ faces and there was no panic.”

Bellingham has forged a partnership with Vinicius and Rodrygo in the final third. Three of the best dribblers on the planet — all three creating and breaking down defensive lines. Vinicius discussed his new partnership with Jude Bellingham after the Almeria match: “We have to keep going like that,” Vinicius told Real Madrid TV. “Jude is always scoring goals. With me and all of the team helping, we will have a lot of success this season. I hope it can be like my connection with Karim, which gave the team a lot of goals and a lot of assists, and good football.”

It is six points from six to start the season and Jude Bellingham leads the Pichcihi (top scorer) charts. If he sustains his current form, there will be few to argue that he is 10x the player he was versus last season.