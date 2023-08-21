Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Barca’s empty seats; La Liga’s stoppage time and dire state

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Spain’s World Cup win
- Luis Rubiales’s behaviour
- Why aren’t Barcelona fans going to the Olympic stadium?
- Diagnosing Barcelona’s problems
- The ball barely being in play in La Liga
- Bordalas’s quotes after the Barca and Girona games
- La Liga’s underwhelming matches
- Real Madrid and Barcelona tactical parallels
- Kylian Mbappe plot twists
- And much more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
