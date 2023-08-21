 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Barca’s empty seats; La Liga’s stoppage time and dire state

Kiyan and Diego are back to also discuss Spain’s World Cup triumph and the latest on Mbappe and Real Madrid

By Kiyan Sobhani
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Spain’s World Cup win
  • Luis Rubiales’s behaviour
  • Why aren’t Barcelona fans going to the Olympic stadium?
  • Diagnosing Barcelona’s problems
  • The ball barely being in play in La Liga
  • Bordalas’s quotes after the Barca and Girona games
  • La Liga’s underwhelming matches
  • Real Madrid and Barcelona tactical parallels
  • Kylian Mbappe plot twists
  • And much more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

