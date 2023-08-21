Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Barca’s empty seats; La Liga’s stoppage time and dire state

AUDIO:

Spain’s World Cup win

Luis Rubiales’s behaviour

Why aren’t Barcelona fans going to the Olympic stadium?

Diagnosing Barcelona’s problems

The ball barely being in play in La Liga

Bordalas’s quotes after the Barca and Girona games

La Liga’s underwhelming matches

Real Madrid and Barcelona tactical parallels

Kylian Mbappe plot twists

