OFFICIAL: Nahikari leaves Real Madrid

Real Madrid has announced that Nahikari García won’t continue in the club next year. The player and the club have reached the mutual agreement to terminate her contract that was ending in 2024.

Nahikari featured in 70 games, scoring 12 goals and 4 assists. In her first season, 2021/22, García featured in 38 games playing in total of 2005 minutes. However, the case of the 2022/23 season was much different. Starting off the league campaign with 6 G/A in the first 6 matchdays in 321 minutes, she finished the campaign playing only 464 more minutes in the remaining 24 matchdays. The striker also featured in 78 minutes in 10 matches of the Champions League campaign and 140 minutes in Copa de la Reina across the round of 16, quarter finals and semifinals.

From 2005 minutes in the first season, to 1015 in the second one, ending the season during the last two months on bench, Nahikari’s time at Real Madrid came to an end. Immediately after the departure announcement from the club, Athletic Club from Bilbao announced the signing of the former Real Madrid striker. There she will reunite with another familiar face - David Aznar, the ex-coach of Las Blancas who ended his coaching spell in November 2022 and joined Athletic Club this summer.

We thank her for her dedication during her time at the club and wish her all the best for the future.