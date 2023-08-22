PSG want at least €250 million to let Mbappe go -report

Paris Saint-Germain will not sell French attacker Kylian Mbappé this summer for less than €250 million, according to reports published in the French press. The French club are optimistic about keeping the striker past the summer of 2024 and are surprised about not having received an offer from Real Madrid this summer, per those same reports.

Madrid still have time to get involved and submit an offer, but it definitely looks like the Mbappe saga has cooled down after the attacker was allowed to rejoin his squad in training last week.

In fact, it appears that a contract extension between Mbappe and PSG is now more likely, although nobody should expect it to happen soon.

Madrid fans around the world can still hope that Mbappe signs for the Spanish club either this summer or the next, but it looks like PSG now want to keep him around. Will he want to leave?