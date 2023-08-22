Daily Thread: 22 August 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Lunin or Kepa?

Andriy Lunin has been patiently waiting his turn behind the world’s best goalkeeper in Courtois and finally when it appears he’ll be a starter, with the Belgian being ruled out for the season, Los Blancos have gone and signed none other than Kepa Arrizabalaga. Carlo Ancelotti has all but confirmed that the Spaniard will start against Celta Vigo. Is this the right decision? Answer the poll and state your reasons in the comments.

The cameras in the locker room debate.

What are your thoughts on Real Madrid refusing La Liga’s new cameras? (Via @kiyanso on the @managingmadrid podcast) pic.twitter.com/x5u8DvYap5 — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) August 21, 2023

