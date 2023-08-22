Real Madrid training: Mendy and Ceballos inch towards a return

Real Madrid continued their preparations for the upcoming match against Celta Vigo on Friday, with a training session at Valdebebas on Tuesday morning — the second session of the week. All players trained normally except for Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, and Arda Güler, who are still recovering from their respective injuries.

Mendy and Ceballos are making good progress in their rehabilitation and could be back by the time Real Madrid face Getafe on September 2nd. However, the most realistic scenario is that Carlo Ancelotti won’t risk them and will wait to bring them back after the break when Real Madrid play vs Real Sociedad on September 17th.

Güler, on the other hand, is still a long way from returning to action.

The rest of the squad trained normally under Ancelotti’s instructions, with a focus on tactical and physical work in the gym.

Real Madrid are currently first in La Liga, with six points from two games. They will face Celta Vigo on Friday at 9:00 pm (local time), hoping to extend their win streak.