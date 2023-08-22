Kepa set to start for Real Madrid against Celta Vigo - report

New signing Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to earn his first start for Real Madrid when Los Blancos visit Celta Vigo this Friday.

Kepa signed for Madrid this month as a replacement for starting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who will miss the entirety of the season with an ACL injury. Still, coach Carlo Ancelotti decided to give Lunin another chance to prove his worth against Almeria last weekend, with the Ukrainian keeper completing a solid performance.

Kepa will be expected to be a solid option all season long, even if he's not on Courtois' level. The Spanish goalkeeper is a valuable player who should be reliable enough in the biggest stage as he has the experience to defend Real Madrid's goal.