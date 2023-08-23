Daily Thread: 23 August 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Training Continues!!
Top corner tricks!— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) August 22, 2023
▶️ Inside Training ➜ #RMPlay
@Brahim #RMCity pic.twitter.com/My37ezdtaJ— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) August 21, 2023
| Mendy and Ceballos are likely to return after the International Break, for the match vs Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu. @marca #rmalive pic.twitter.com/fji9FBVi1Z— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 22, 2023
La Liga’s player of the week.
Hope there’s many more to come.
⭐ Jude Bellingham wins @marca's Player of the Week for La Liga's second round. pic.twitter.com/MXSbUFsQDm— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 22, 2023
New to our Drawing Board from our resident cartoonist Finn: Jude Bellingham, The Comeback King (In Stores Now)https://t.co/IjPiHIwdR3 pic.twitter.com/A0sNW6pSxv— Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) August 22, 2023
Defensive structure needs to be fixed.
Or reinforcements brought in.
‼️ Real Madrid are worried about their defense, vs Almeria - Lunin was forced to 7 saves, while Almeria had a total of 20 shots. It seems like the biggest problem at Real Madrid this season. @diarioas #rmalive pic.twitter.com/UJhk1Pna64— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 22, 2023
Resign Rubiales!!
The details keep getting murkier. One can only hope that Hermoso stands firm and justice prevails.
This gets worse and worse (and it was already terrible). This guy should not be anywhere near the job he has. https://t.co/Q3Cic5W7Tj— Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) August 22, 2023
