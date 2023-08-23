Daily Thread: 23 August 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Training Continues!!

| Mendy and Ceballos are likely to return after the International Break, for the match vs Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu. @marca #rmalive pic.twitter.com/fji9FBVi1Z — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 22, 2023

La Liga’s player of the week.

Hope there’s many more to come.

⭐ Jude Bellingham wins @marca's Player of the Week for La Liga's second round. pic.twitter.com/MXSbUFsQDm — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 22, 2023

New to our Drawing Board from our resident cartoonist Finn: Jude Bellingham, The Comeback King (In Stores Now)https://t.co/IjPiHIwdR3 pic.twitter.com/A0sNW6pSxv — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) August 22, 2023

Defensive structure needs to be fixed.

Or reinforcements brought in.

‼️ Real Madrid are worried about their defense, vs Almeria - Lunin was forced to 7 saves, while Almeria had a total of 20 shots. It seems like the biggest problem at Real Madrid this season. @diarioas #rmalive pic.twitter.com/UJhk1Pna64 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 22, 2023

Resign Rubiales!!

The details keep getting murkier. One can only hope that Hermoso stands firm and justice prevails.