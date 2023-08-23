Carlo Ancelotti: “We believe that the arrival of Bellingham covers the absence of Benzema”

Carlo Ancelotti gave an interview to Radio Serie A, where he spoke about the current dynamics of his new look Real Madrid team and Bellingham’s impact, Brahim’s return, racism, and his love for coaching.

Signing a Striker to replace Benzema?

“We believe that the arrival of Bellingham covers the absence of Karim.”

Bellingham’s Success

“He is a serious, mature boy with a lot of quality. What he is doing is not surprising to those of us who know him, what is surprising is that he is only 20 years old.”

Brahim’s return from AC Milan

“He’s improved a lot. He still has quality, but he’s more powerful and he’s grown physically.”

Racism in Spain

“You can’t live with this problem, you have to try to eliminate it. Vinicius? In the first games of the season, the atmosphere around him has improved and there were no insults. I hope it doesn’t happen, but there are rules that allow the referee to stop the match. What I do with Vinicius in those difficult moments is to make sure everyone is there to support him”.

Is there a new Ancelotti out there?

“There is no new coach that looks like me. I like those who bet heavily on the game, like Guardiola, De Zerbi or Arteta, as well as those who are capable of motivating the players, like Bordalás, whom I met and is very nice. I like the way he motivates the team”.

Love of coaching

“I’m still having fun, I love working every day with the players and finding new solutions for the team. I have the same passion from the first year.”