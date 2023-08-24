Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid’s Mbappe Bid

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Siddharth Ramsundar, and Hridyam Arora discuss:

Hypothetical: A team offers 100m for Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Ferland Mendy

Expectations this season

Which team is better than Real Madrid in Europe?

Are Real Madrid favourites in the league?

Is Dani Carvajal having a late-career surge or is it unsustainable?

Will Jude Bellingham play as a striker next season? And if he does, what does the formation look like?*

Barcelona getting mad about Getafe’s playing style

La Fabrica vs La Masia historically

Is Premier League money sustainable?

Nuno Espirito Santos / Karim Benzema riff

Will Bellingham play this role for years to come?

Is Arda Güler good enough to change to a 4-3-3?

“Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe bid”

And more.

Hosts this week:

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)