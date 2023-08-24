Managing Madrid Podcast: Vinicius in diamond; Bellingham player comps; Klopp future coach? MAILBAG

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez discuss:

Real Madrid’s original plan with the stadium renovations before the pandemic hit

Was playing at the Metropolitano a possibility?

Are we worried about Real Madrid financially? Will Madrid ever switch to private ownership?

Jurgen Klopp — future Real Madrid coach?

Vinicius up top — should he be a RCF rather than a LCF?

Are Vinicius’s struggles in the diamond exaggerated?

Best Jude Bellingham player comp?

How far will Real Madrid go in the Champions League

Our favourite celebrations

Thoughts on Gabri Veiga going to Saudi

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)