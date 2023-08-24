Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Rubiales’s disgraceful behaviour; Veiga to Saudi; Pedri injured

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- The Luis Rubiales situation getting worse and worse everyday
- Jenni Hermoso’s new statement
- FIFA’s investigation
- Pedri’s latest injury — how worried are we about him long term?
- Ronald Araujo out too
- The gruelling football schedule
- Gabriel Veiga to Saudi
- Lionel Messi dominating MLS
- Family Clasico division
- Carlo Ancelotti’s quote about Bordalas
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
