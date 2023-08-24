 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Rubiales’s disgraceful behaviour; Veiga to Saudi; Pedri injured

Kiyan and Diego are back to go through questions

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Pedro Sanchez receives to the Spain Women Team as World Cup Champions Photo by Oscar J. Barroso / AFP7 via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • The Luis Rubiales situation getting worse and worse everyday
  • Jenni Hermoso’s new statement
  • FIFA’s investigation
  • Pedri’s latest injury — how worried are we about him long term?
  • Ronald Araujo out too
  • The gruelling football schedule
  • Gabriel Veiga to Saudi
  • Lionel Messi dominating MLS
  • Family Clasico division
  • Carlo Ancelotti’s quote about Bordalas
  • And more.

Click here for access

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid