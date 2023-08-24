Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Rubiales’s disgraceful behaviour; Veiga to Saudi; Pedri injured

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

The Luis Rubiales situation getting worse and worse everyday

Jenni Hermoso’s new statement

FIFA’s investigation

Pedri’s latest injury — how worried are we about him long term?

Ronald Araujo out too

The gruelling football schedule

Gabriel Veiga to Saudi

Lionel Messi dominating MLS

Family Clasico division

Carlo Ancelotti’s quote about Bordalas

And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

