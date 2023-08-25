Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Celta Vigo

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Friday's match against Celta Vigo, the third game of the 2023-2024 La Liga season.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa, Diego Piñeiro.

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V., Fran García, Rüdiger.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni, Nico Paz.

Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu. Brahim.

As expected, all Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos and Arda Guler are still recovering from their injuries. Camavinga should be back in the starting lineup unless Ancelotti decides to make some rotations in the midfield line.

Real Madrid should be ready to face a fiery Celta team as the Galician team celebrate their 100th anniversary tomorrow.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 08/25/2023

Time: 21:30 CET, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: Balaidos, Vigo, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

