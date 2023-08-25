Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Balaidos in Celta Vigo's 100th anniversary. Los Blancos are coming off two solid wins and will try to keep that form going.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Kepa, Carvajal, Alaba, Rudiger, Fran García, Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Celta Vigo predicted XI: Villar, Mingueza, Starfelt, Núñez, Sánchez, Torre, Beltrán, Sotelo, Bamba, Larsen, Aspas.

Kepa is set to get his first start for Real Madrid as Courtois' replacement, Ancelotti announced during his pre-match press conference. Other than that, the Italian coach might decide to make some rotations in the midfield, with veterans like Kroos and Modric possibly getting some minutes as starters soon.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 08/25/2023

Time: 21:30 CET, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: Balaidos, Vigo, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.