Daily Thread: 25 August 2023

Friday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
/ new
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job: Felipejack, NeRObutBlanco, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

Matchday - All set for Balaidos.

Can’t remember the last time Real Madrid played on a Friday but who cares, Jude Bellingham plays football again today, Kepa is expected to make his debut and Nico Paz is in the squad. Let’s get that 3rd away win in a row.

New Celta coach is a well known face.

Who’s better than us right now?

Definitely City and probably Bayern. But who else?

Pressure is mounting.

