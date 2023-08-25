Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit Celta Vigo's Balaidos in the Galician club's 100th anniversary. Celta are a historic club in Spanish football and they will definitely try to celebrate that anniversary by upsetting Madrid.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will get his chance to make his debut for Real Madrid after signing on a loan deal to replace Thibaut Courtois, down with an ACL injury. Lunin performed well against Almería yet it was clear that Kepa would become the starter sooner rather than later.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti could be making some rotations tonight, especially in the midfield line. While the roster is still fresh after just two games, it might be time for the Italian coach to start using the depth at his disposal and find out which combinations work better in the diamond formation.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 08/25/2023

Time: 21:30 CET, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: Balaidos, Vigo, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

