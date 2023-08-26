All Madridistas come to support Hermoso and Spain in fight against Rubiales

After the shocking speech of Luis Rubiales at the general assembly, the world of football decided to take action immediately. From the Spanish government, to CSD, FIFPRO and La Liga and Liga F clubs, everyone decided to take a stand against Rubiales and everyone that clapped during his speech at the assembly. Two hours after the assembly, the players started speaking up, and it weren’t only the Spaniards.

Athenea del Castillo started the support chain amongst the Real Madrid players putting up a picture of Jenni Hermoso and captioning it: “We are with you, Jenni.”

The statement of the captain, Ivana Andrés is also short and clear: ”We are with you, Jenni!”

Misa posted: “With you now more than ever Jenni, enough of the lies, you’re not alone.” adding in the replies “Not to comment on all those people who applauded”. Maite Oroz, who wasn’t one of the 23 chosen from the world cup squad replied below: “That’s the worst of all... that there are people who applaud and support these facts.”

Contigo más que nunca @Jennihermoso , basta de mentiras, no estás sola. — M1SA (@marisabelrr1) August 25, 2023

Oroz had also made a post of her own: “What has happened cannot be allowed, it’s shameful and unacceptable.”

Lo que ha sucedido no se puede permitir, es vergonzoso e inaceptable. — Maitetxu (@maite_oroz) August 25, 2023

Teresa Abelleira: “Intolerable. We are with you, Jenni!”

Olga Carmona: “We are with you, Jenni.”

Claudia Zornoza: “What a shame everything lived and seen, with you Jenni.”

Que vergüenza todo lo vivido y visto, contigo @Jennihermoso

— Claudia Zornoza (@claudiazornoza) August 25, 2023

There were a few posts of support on Instagram stories by the world champions. Two of them were Oihane Hernández and Rocío Gálvez who put up a photo of Jenni with a simple but clear message “With you, Jenni” on their Instagram stories.

Grid View @rociogalvez5 on Instagram

@oihanee_11 on Instagram

These were all the initial reactions, there were much more detailed messages of support to Jenni on social media after the statement she put up.

All of the players mentioned above have retired from the national team, including the rest of the world champions and veterans. Maite joined this group by signing her name on FUTPRO’s official statement.

The players of the Spanish National team, recent World Champions, other players, in support of Jennifer Hermoso, wish to express their strong and firm condemnation of behaviours that have undermined the dignity of women.#seacabo pic.twitter.com/s8Nt6VbOlW — FUTPRO (@futpro_es) August 25, 2023

Many clubs in La Liga and Liga F have put up statements in support of sanctioning Rubiales for his actions following the Women’s World Cup. Real Madrid was one of them, making it clear that they trust the decision taken by the president of the CSD (Spanish Sports Council) to sanction Rubiales.

“Following the address by the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, to the Extraordinary General Assembly held today, Real Madrid would like to express the following: Our club fully supports the decision taken by Víctor Francos, the president of the Spanish Sports Council, who will immediately refer this case to the Administrative Sports Court. Real Madrid is entirely confident that from now on the actions taken by the relevant competent bodies, in this case the Spanish Sports Council, will be carried out. Our club supports our women’s national football team and would like to reiterate its congratulations on the historic achievement in winning the World Cup, and will continue to work towards the development and growth of women’s football in our country,” states Real Madrid.

Aside from the Spanish Madridistas, there were more Real Madrid Femenino players to show their support to Jenni and the national team. Sandie Toletti, Mylene Chavas and Caroline Weir were some of them.

Grid View @mylene.chavas on Instagram

@sandietoletti on Instagram

Toletti and Chavas made sure to put the hashtag #SeAcabó (“It’s over”) on their Instagram stories while Weir put up a post on X.

“Nothing should overshadow what the Spanish national team achieved,” highlights Caroline Weir.

Nothing should overshadow what the Spanish national team achieved.



The ongoing situation is ridiculous, unacceptable and wrong.



How are we still facing these issues?! I am with you @Jennihermoso — Caroline Weir (@itscarolineweir) August 25, 2023

Support from professional athletes all around the world is coming in a rapid fashion and the more Rubiales and RFEF try to fight it, the more they embarrass themselves - which, frankly, is not a bad thing for football.