Managing Madrid Podcast: Celta Vigo 0 - 1 Real Madrid, La Liga 2023 - 2024

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:
- Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI vs Celta Vigo
- Kepa’s performance
- The disallowed goal
- Kepa’s distribution
- Vinicius Jr’s injury
- The decision to bring on Joselu for Vini
- Mingueza causing troubl
- The Fran Garcia vs Camavinga wing combo
- Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance
- The ball progression without Toni Kroos
- Celta’s plan to stop Jude Bellingham
- Bellingham’s gravitational pull
- Rodrygo’s performance
- Performances of Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, and David Alaba
- The Kroos and Modric subs
- Rodrygo’s penalty and the confusion of who should take it.
- Carlo Ancelotti’s anger
- Some wild stats this century
- Joselu’s importance in the goal
- And more.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)
