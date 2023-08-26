Managing Madrid Podcast: Celta Vigo 0 - 1 Real Madrid, La Liga 2023 - 2024

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI vs Celta Vigo

Kepa’s performance

The disallowed goal

Kepa’s distribution

Vinicius Jr’s injury

The decision to bring on Joselu for Vini

Mingueza causing troubl

The Fran Garcia vs Camavinga wing combo

Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance

The ball progression without Toni Kroos

Celta’s plan to stop Jude Bellingham

Bellingham’s gravitational pull

Rodrygo’s performance

Performances of Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, and David Alaba

The Kroos and Modric subs

Rodrygo’s penalty and the confusion of who should take it.

Carlo Ancelotti’s anger

Some wild stats this century

Joselu’s importance in the goal

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)