Daily Thread: 26 August 2023

Gritty away win.

But there was a price to pay to the injury Gods. Vini Jr. went down with what looks like a hamstring injury. Nevertheless the team still fought for all 3 points and they arrived courtesy of St. Jude once again to give Madrid the narrow win. Just before that Rodrygo missed a penalty and Ancelotti was visibly angry on the sidelines. Now we know exactly why.

Ancelotti: “Modrić had to take the penalty, I don’t know what happened”



All of Carlo's quotes are here:https://t.co/M2lpobJ0RF pic.twitter.com/McM9Kj0jmV — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) August 26, 2023

Carlo offered an update on the timeline of Vini’s return as well, but further testing needs to be done.

️ Carlo Ancelotti: "Vinicius will be back after the international break." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 25, 2023

We can’t wait as well!!

Jude Bellingham on IG: “Love a late winner, 3/3. Time to see my new home.” pic.twitter.com/TfJ1Mj5qLT — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 25, 2023

Jude Bellingham with a dream start for Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/qnY5nzlyqk — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 25, 2023

Turn up the pressure.

Luis Rubiales confirmed exactly what type of a man he is by refusing to resign in a chaotic press conference on Friday. The government is limited in its ability to punish members of the soccer federation, but after Mr. Rubiales made his remarks on Friday, it said it was taking steps to have him suspended. Víctor Francos, president of the National Sports Council and secretary of state for sports, said on Cadena SER radio, “We’re going to act — we’ve activated all the mechanisms to take appropriate measures.”

The players union confirmed that they would not take the field until Rubiales is removed and in the statement, the player who was kissed, Jennifer Hermoso, said that “at no time did I consent to the kiss that he gave me.” Real Madrid came out in support of the players and announced that the club fully supports the decision taken by Víctor Francos.