Daily Thread: 26 August 2023

Saturday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Celta Vigo v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job: Felipejack, NeRObutBlanco, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

Gritty away win.

But there was a price to pay to the injury Gods. Vini Jr. went down with what looks like a hamstring injury. Nevertheless the team still fought for all 3 points and they arrived courtesy of St. Jude once again to give Madrid the narrow win. Just before that Rodrygo missed a penalty and Ancelotti was visibly angry on the sidelines. Now we know exactly why.

Carlo offered an update on the timeline of Vini’s return as well, but further testing needs to be done.

The game was covered in detail in the initial reaction, player ratings, 3 answers and 3 questions articles as well as the Managing Madrid Podcast.

We can’t wait as well!!

Turn up the pressure.

Luis Rubiales confirmed exactly what type of a man he is by refusing to resign in a chaotic press conference on Friday. The government is limited in its ability to punish members of the soccer federation, but after Mr. Rubiales made his remarks on Friday, it said it was taking steps to have him suspended. Víctor Francos, president of the National Sports Council and secretary of state for sports, said on Cadena SER radio, “We’re going to act — we’ve activated all the mechanisms to take appropriate measures.”

The players union confirmed that they would not take the field until Rubiales is removed and in the statement, the player who was kissed, Jennifer Hermoso, said that “at no time did I consent to the kiss that he gave me.” Real Madrid came out in support of the players and announced that the club fully supports the decision taken by Víctor Francos.

