Daily Thread: 27 August 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job: Felipejack, NeRObutBlanco, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.
There’s always next year.
And after he writes a new letter stating that Paris has always been his home and that the infamous ‘I’m not renewing letter’ was a joke, we can ‘dream’ of him joining the following summer and so on and so forth. Why live in reality when there’s a different dimension where he’s a Real Madrid player.
‼️ Kylian Mbappé will stay at PSG this summer, but WITHOUT renewing. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/TzZqoqIKn5— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 26, 2023
Once again in case it wasn’t clear, this is what following your dream is like.
️ Jude Bellingham on his Dad sitting him down and then telling him about Real Madrid’s interest:— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 15, 2023
“Goosebumps. My heart stopped for a bit.”
“I couldn’t believe it, it’s something I had manifested.”
“These are the things you dream of as a kid.” pic.twitter.com/nAp6V3kCux
'My dad always said that words have power. I had all these dreams as a kid — brother, I loved to dream — so I kept telling myself the same things.— Players' Tribune Football (@TPTFootball) February 14, 2023
I’m going to play for Real Madrid.
When I was 10, my birthday party theme was “Rodrygo Real Madrid.”'@RodrygoGoes pic.twitter.com/m3MjFeQ72b
️| Fran Garcia: “I have always said it and never hidden it: one of my dreams is to return to Real Madrid.” @Santos_Relevo pic.twitter.com/Qw0Im0yizW— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) November 4, 2022
So Tchouameni has got this in his playbook?
In Rabona town we don’t cross normally.
Your CDM could never.pic.twitter.com/vVHYctGXAk— Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) August 26, 2023
ICYMI: The Rise Of Eduardo Camavinga
The Rise Of Eduardo Camavinga: A Cornerstone Of Real Madrid’s New Era— Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) June 28, 2023
Camavinga always been ahead of the curve: Above his peers at the youth level and now already one of the best midfielders in the world — vital to the Madrid engine
Article by @KiyanSo https://t.co/P2KpX2XIIj
Loading comments...