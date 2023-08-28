Raúl González takes stand against Luis Rubiales and supports women’s team

Former Real Madrid and Spain captain, Raúl González, who is now the coach of Real Madrid Castilla, expressed his disapproval of Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), who is under investigation by Fifa for forcibly kissing Jennifer Hermoso on the lips during the Women’s World Cup final trophy presentation.

Raúl spoke to the media after Castilla drew 2-2 with Melilla on Sunday. He said: “I refer to the statement of the club, but the image that is being given is not the best and it hurts us. I give all my support to women’s football and talk about this historic achievement and from here I congratulate and support all the players”.

Raúl joined the wave of criticism against Rubiales. Among the voices that have spoken out are Andrés Iniesta, the former teammate of Raúl at the Spanish National Team level.

Iniesta posted a long message on his X account (formerly Twitter), where he said that Rubiales “has clung to his position”, that “his behavior has been unacceptable” and that “he is damaging the image of our country and our football in the world”.

Other members of the women’s national team, such as Alexia Putellas, Ballon d’Or winner, Real Madrid’s Olga Carmona, and many others, also showed their solidarity with Hermoso and demanded respect for their achievements.

Rubiales, however, has refused to resign and has defended himself by saying that he was a victim of a “social assassination” and that his critics were “trying to kill him”. He also blamed “false feminism, one of the scourges of this country” for his situation.

