The Peaky Madridstas: 28 Aug 2023

A Cold Day in Birmingham

I’m in a room…and (exhale) they’re coming at me. It’s okay. I want them to. Last thing I want is silence. Standing up there, in silence, and someone says… “Sorry about all this noise, sorry about all this… dust. Sorry about all this mud. And all these f— angry posts.” And I can only say “Don’t be sorry. Don’t be sorry. It’s all I can do now.”

And the worst thing is...we could hav— but we volunteered

In the bleak midwinter (bang)

— Judinho

“What was Judinho like before France?” - pricewentup “He laughed a lot. He posted a lot. He wanted to work on fanposts...but he threw them in the cut...Not a single man came back the same” - Ezek XI

“He hasn’t been the same since [redacted] died. No more [redacted]. No more gifs. No more features. No more Juni” - Lazlo

“Even if Judinho is a tunneler that doesn’t forgive that he’s also a lying, cutthroat, mongrel, moderating gangster.” — BSG & Hala “And yet the tunnels are still dug beneath our feet to silence the flagged posts pointed at our heads” - Valyrian Steel

“Dear God - Watch Juni...You know what he is. But He Does What He Does [For Us]” - Madridsto

“By Order of the Peaky Blinders” - Ivatar

Bienvenidos Al Birmingham

Welcome to foo—ing (am I allowed to swear on a DT?) Birmingham. Since El Oso, Jude Bellingham has taken over as the starboy of 23/24. The potential Golden Boy is in a class of his own right now. As Ray Hudson would stay simply “magesterial”.

Jude Bellingham with a dream start for Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/qnY5nzlyqk — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 25, 2023

Can’t Sleep Yet We Have Work To Do

“You need to rest” - felipejack “I can’t. I have work to do. I’m working felipe...I swear I’m working for the good of the company”

Early reports are that Vini will be out for 4-6 weeks. Yes, we don’t have enough depth. Yes, the transfer window is still open. Yes, Militao and Tbo are gone for the season. Yes, there is a massive gaping hole where Benzema left. Yes, these are scary hours. But we still have work to do. We still have a season to play. And we still have trophies to win. No one is crying for us. Rodrygo, Fede, Jude, Cama, Tchou, Fran...it’s your time.

Vinicius will be out for at least a month. He will miss more than 5 games. @elchiringuitotv pic.twitter.com/mYQkxJBwEQ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 27, 2023

Federico Valverde and Rodrygo Goes’s performance vs Celta Vigo: a visual analysis by @managingmadrid’s @Odriozolite pic.twitter.com/RYazmxpTTa — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) August 27, 2023

Real Madrid’s lack of singular tactical identity is the reason why they’re the most successful team of all time. (Via @kiyanso on the @managingmadrid podcast) pic.twitter.com/gGOYe2Q5ab — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) August 27, 2023

The New Lads - The Young Peaky Blinders

Honestly, how can you not love this team? How can you not love this young core? Como no te voy a querer?

