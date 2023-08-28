Vinicius likely out around one month with hamstring tear -report

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior injured his hamstring during the team's win against Celta Vigo on Friday and the club fears that he will need to miss around one month with his injury, according to reports published on MARCA.

Real Madrid have not published the official injury report just yet as Vinicius awaits for the results on the medical exams, but it looks like he suffered a hamstring tear which would keep him out for a while.

Vinicius' absence will be very significant as he's the catalyst of Real Madrid's offense. Joselu will be expected to replace him in the lineup although Brahim could also get some minutes.