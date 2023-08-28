Spanish FA have threatened to leave UEFA if Luis Rubiales is removed — report

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is in danger of being suspended by UEFA, the European football governing body, after its secretary general Andreu Camps sent a letter accusing the Spanish government of interfering in the federation’s affairs. The letter was sent in defense of RFEF president Luis Rubiales, who is facing legal action for his inappropriate behavior during and after the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney, Australia.

Rubiales, who is also a vice president of UEFA, was caught on camera touching his genitals in the VIP box while sitting next to Queen Letizia and Princess Sofia of Spain. He also kissed the captain of the Spanish women’s team, Jennifer Hermoso, on the mouth without her consent during the celebration of their world title. Hermoso later issued a statement denying any consent with Rubiales and expressing her discomfort with his gesture.

The scandal sparked outrage in Spain and prompted several members of the government to call for Rubiales’ resignation and disqualification. The vice president of the government, Yolanda Díaz, said that Rubiales’ actions were “unacceptable” and “damaging” for the image of Spanish sport. The minister of culture and sport, Miquel Iceta, and the president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), Víctor Francos, also demanded that Rubiales step down and face the consequences of his misconduct.

However, Rubiales refused to quit and claimed that he was the victim of a “witch hunt”. He also received the support of his secretary general Camps, who wrote a letter to UEFA asking them to intervene and protect Rubiales from the government’s “interventionism”. Camps accused the government officials of violating the autonomy and independence of the RFEF, which are guaranteed by UEFA’s statutes.

According to Onda Cero, Camps’ letter was sent before FIFA, the world football governing body, provisionally suspended Rubiales from all football-related activities pending an investigation. The interim president of the RFEF, Pedro Rocha, was not aware of the letter until he heard about it from the radio station.

If UEFA decides to act on Camps’ request and suspend the RFEF, it would have serious consequences for Spanish football. All Spanish clubs would be banned from participating in European competitions such as the Champions League and the Europa League. The Spanish national team would also be excluded from Euro 2024 next summer.

UEFA has not yet commented on the matter or confirmed receiving Camps’ letter. However, some sources suggest that Rubiales has a close personal relationship with UEFA president Alexander Ceferin, which could influence UEFA’s decision. Meanwhile, Rubiales’ mother has reportedly locked herself in a church and gone on a hunger strike to protest against the “inhumane” treatment her son has received.