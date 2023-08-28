OFFICIAL: Vinicius out around 6 weeks with hamstring tear

Real Madrid have published the official medical report about Vinicius Junior, confirming that he suffered a hamstring tear during the team's 0-1 win against Celta Vigo last Friday.

Following tests carried out on Vini. Jr by the Real Madrid Medical Services, the player has been diagnosed with an injury to the right biceps femoris muscle. His progress will be monitored.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Vinicius will miss around six weeks with this injury and the club estimate that he could be back by October 7th, when Real Madrid will face Osasuna.

The team's attacking line lacks serious depth this season, so it will be interesting to see who Ancelotti picks as Vinicius' replacement, with Joselu apparently on pole to take that spot at the moment.