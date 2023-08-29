Match Preview & Squad List: Tigres vs Real Madrid; Mexico Tour 2023

Real Madrid is off to their first ever preseason tour in Mexico where the royal club will be facing Tigres and Club America. The two games in Mexico will also be the only two games Las Blancas will play before the season starts on September 9th.

Las Blancas are back after 3 months and are kicking off the preseason nine thousand kilometers from home, for most of them. Real Madrid’s second captain, Kenti, will be playing her first ever game in the white shirt in her home country. She has highlighted how special this preseason tour is for her.

“We’re going to show what Real Madrid is all about,“ says Kenti Robles in the press conference. “It’s an honor and I’m very happy. Real Madrid playing in my country is a special occasion. I’m going to really enjoy it and we’re going to approach the two games with a lot of excitement and desire. We’re going to show what Real Madrid is all about.”

There are five first team players still missing after the Women’s World Cup. Even though four of the Spaniards are already back - Rocío, Zornoza, Oihane and Athenea - four of them are still at home. In the past couple of days Misa, Ivana, Olga and Teresa have been getting recognitions in their hometowns and getting honored for becoming world champions. On the other hand, Real’s new reinforcement in attack, Hayley Raso, is also missing. Raso played a match for the third place on the 19th of August, and it might be that she got a week off. All of these names are expected to be incorporated by the end of the preseason tour.

The match takes place on Estadio Universitario in Monterrey with kick-off time at 4:00 CEST ion Wednesday morning (10pm ET, Tuesday night). Real Madrid TV will broadcast the game.

Goalkeepers: Chavas, Andrea and Laia.

Defenders: K. Robles, Rocío, Oihane, Kathellen, Svava, Sara Extremera, Sara López.

Midfielders: Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri, Olaya.

Forwards: Bruun, Møller, C. Camacho, Linda C., Feller, Athenea, Sara M.