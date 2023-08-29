Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Will the youngsters make up for the lack of new signings?

On this episode of Castilla Corner, Ruben and Hridyam discuss:

Where to watch Castilla in the coming year?

The quality of Castilla’s lineup

Should we be concerned about the club signing no players from outside?

How good will the new players be in a year from now?

The importance of Gonzalo García

Can Nico Paz replace Sergio Arribas?

The lack of depth in the full-back positions

The Iker Bravo situation

(@CastillaCorner)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)