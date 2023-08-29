The Garrison: 29 Aug 2023

A Soldier’s Minute

Even in practice the kid from Birmingham continues to make us proud. Only a few more days until his Bernabeu debut.

That pass from Bellingham was beautiful.pic.twitter.com/M945z2XFe0 — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) August 28, 2023

Jude Bellingham makes his Bernabeú debut this week… ⏳ pic.twitter.com/yt0FGeQ7vH — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 28, 2023

David Alaba is lost for words on Jude Bellingham. pic.twitter.com/cph9Y1ANWj — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 26, 2023

Reflections on a Bar Napkin

If there is one thing you can do this week is to take time and read Kiyan’s NINE Tactical Observations. This week, he shares insights on all our favorite Blinders — an extensive analysis on Birmingham’s Boy, Praise for Tchouameni and Fede, Camo Cama Camavinga, and a visual look at Vini in a central position.

Seriously take a look:

9 Tactical Observations By Kiyan

Also check out this short clip:

It has been 85 days since Benzema left Real Madrid to join the Saudi League. It has been 85 days without a #9. I’m not here to say what will happen or what has happened. It’s in the past. And the past is not my concern...and the future is not either. We Blinders only have one minute. The soldier’s minute. In that minute everything all at once.

Transfer window closes Sept 1 at 23:59. Until then, anything can happen.

Real Madrid do NOT plan to enter the market, despite Vinicius’ injury. @COPE ❌ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 28, 2023

Benzema “people talk on the internet and the reality isn’t internet” this might be the only time I felt like he will stay. Im so confused right now, so many cryptic messages man. https://t.co/UtMYuRsEnq — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) June 1, 2023

ON THIS DAY: In 2013, Real Madrid signed Gareth Bale for a then world-record fee of £85m from Tottenham.



What a player, what a signing this was. pic.twitter.com/swvkZZOCL0 — Squawka (@Squawka) September 1, 2021

#OnThisDay, last year Real Madrid signed Camavinga for €30M.



Rate his signing out of 10? ⭐️ — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 31, 2022

Now What I’ve ACTUALLY Waited For: Gifs

The Legend of A Kid From Birmingham:

Written By A Wise Fool:

