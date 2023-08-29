Gonzalo García could feature against Getafe

Real Madrid Castilla attacker Gonzalo García is in contention to be called up to the first team for this weekend’s La Liga match against Getafe, according to a report by Marca. The 19-year-old trained with Carlo Ancelotti’s squad today and has impressed the coach with his versatility and talent.

García, who joined Real Madrid’s youth academy in 2018, was one of the standout performers for Castilla in their last match, scoring two goals in a 2 - 2 draw vs Melilla. He can play on either flank or as a second striker.

LISTEN: Castilla 2 - 2 Melilla post-game podcast.

Ancelotti is facing a shortage of attacking options for the game against Getafe, as both Vinicius Jr and Arda Güler are nursing injuries for the next few weeks. In the win over Celta Vigo this past weekend, when Vinicius Jr left injured in the first half, Ancelotti introduced Joselu and changed the formation. He may do so again this weekend, but he will need options off the bench. Gonzalo may feature in the second half if needed.

Another Castilla player who has been on Ancelotti’s radar is Álvaro Rodríguez, the 19-year-old centre-forward was brilliant in short cameos last season, but has fallen off the map a bit since. Rodríguez provides a different profile to Gonzalo, as he is more of a presence in the box like Joselu, whereas Gonzalo can play on the wings.

For this reason, according to Marca, Gonzalo may have the edge to be called up to the matchday squad over Alvaro because of his versatility.