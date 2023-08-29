Tigres vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Mexico Tour Online

Las Blancas are off to their first ever preseason tour in Mexico where the royal club will be facing Tigres and Club America. The two games in Mexico will also be the only two games Real Madrid will play before the season starts on September 9th.

“We’re really excited and it’s a chance to visit this great country. We’ve got lots of fans all over the world and here too and we’re going to enjoy the experience. We’re looking to play two good games against two great teams but we’re ready. I hope Tuesday’s game will be like a celebration out on the pitch,” says Alberto Toril.

The team also had a meet and greet in the morning of the matchday where Mexican fans showed support to the players face-to-face. There are still five first team players missing - four Spaniards that are getting honored in their hometowns and Hayley Raso - who are still on their days off after the World Cup. They are expected to be reincorporated into the squad by the end of the preseason tour, but for now, in their place, 6 academy players are called up.

How to Watch

Date: 30/08/2023 (29/08 local time)

Time: 4:00 CEST (10pm ET)

Venue: Estadio Universitario

Available streaming: Real Madrid Play