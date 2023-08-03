VIDEO: Medical analysis: Arda Guler’s right knee meniscus injury

New wonderkid Arda Guler picked up a right knee injury during the club’s pre-season tour in North America which was initially unclear as to severity or diagnosis. However, as if often the case, Guler continued to experience discomfort in the knee and was diagnosed with an injury to his meniscus, specifically “internal meniscus”.

Arda’s pre-season abruptly came to an end and he traveled back to Spain for further treatment. We have heard differing reports on his plan of care and return timeline with the club not providing many details in that regard (which is par for the course).

To potentially clear up some of those details, I explained the injury including anatomical details, potential plan of care, and return timeline scenarios for Guler.

As we learn more, I will keep you updated.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT has a doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Arizona University, and runs his own in-person and online sports medicine and performance business, 3CB Performance, in West LA and Valencia, CA and partners with Quantum Performance in which he further combines his movement expertise and fitness training background to rehab & train elite athletes. He also works at a hospital — giving him experience with patients in the immediate healthcare setting and neurological patients (post stroke, post brain injury) — and has been practicing for over 5 years. Brar is additionally training at UCLA’s mindful awareness research center (MARC), has a background in youth football coaching and analyzes Real Madrid from a medical and skills perspective for Managing Madrid and on his own YouTube Channel. You can follow him on Twitter at @3cbPerformance.