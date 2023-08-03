Player Ratings: Juventus 3-1 Real Madrid; 2023 Champions Collide Preseason

Real Madrid’s final preseason match of their US tour ended in defeat. Juventus won 3-1 in Orlando, FL with goals from Vlahovic, Weah, and Kean. The lone goal-scorer on the Madrid side was Vinicius Junior, who was also one of the few bright spots in an underwhelming match.

Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—6: Faced six shots on target from Juventus, but only managed to stop three. Can take no blame on any goal as the defending in front of him was poor.

Lucas Vazquez—5: Often the only player wide on the right flank. Modric fed the ball down Lucas down the line on numerous occasions, but the fullback was missing the final product into the box.

Toni Rudiger—5: Rudiger and Nacho were left to fend for themselves on every transition opportunity. The back four and the team as a whole were disorganized defensively throughout the night.

Nacho—4: Was in “no man’s land” on the opening Juventus goal just one minute into the match. Caught between defending on the goal line or finding a mark, he ended up doing neither and kept Kean on side.

Fran Garcia—8: The young left back was a massive bright spot from a poor game. Motored down the left flank with his exhilarating speed on multiple occasions. Combined well with Vinicius Junior and put in some dangerous crosses.

Toni Kroos—7.5: Struggled in transition as the team’s “rest defense” was non-existent, but was superb as always on the ball. Produced a gorgeous defense splitting pass to assist Vinicius Junior on Madrid’s lone goal and had 4 key passes.

Luka Modric—6: Not quite up to his usual lofty standard, failed to make a material impact in the game.

Eduardo Camavinga—5: A culprit in the second goal conceded, Camavinga watched as McKennie ran by him into the box and made no effort to track the run.

Jude Bellingham—7: Played some lovely long passes and combined well with teammates, but can sometimes be isolated in the #10 role as he waits for the ball to find him.

Vinicius Junior—8.5: Created everything and anything that Madrid produced in the offensive third. Scored a well-taken goal and nearly had two more to his name. To Ancelotti’s point, the player may not be as impactful on the overall game from the center, but he does get more chances to score goals and his shooting output has been very high in

Joselu—4: Missed two big chances that a striker of his quality should have put away.

Substitutions:

Alaba—6: Replaced Nacho and played the final 25 minutes of the match.

Eder Militao—6: Replaced Rudiger and formed a center back pairing with Alaba for the final minutes of the match.

Dani Carvajal—6: Started out as a right back and then moved to left back when Odriozola came on to the pitch.

Alvaro Odriozola—4: Poor defending at the back post against Vlahovic which allowed the Serb to score the third and final Juventus goal late in the game.

Tchouameni—6: Came in as the holding midfielder and pushed Kroos into an interior position.

Fede Valverde—6: Pulled the trigger on a nearly 25-yard-out shot that dipped and curved, almost rippling the back of the net.

Brahim Diaz—N/A: Late substitution for Vinicius Junior, played as the right forward.

Nico Paz—N/A: Replaced Toni Kroos in the final 10 minutes, but switched with Jude Bellingham and played as a #10. Had one nice cut to avoid a Juventus tackle, drawing a dangerous foul high up the pitch.