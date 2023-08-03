CONFIRMED Lineups: Real Madrid vs Juventus, Pre-season 2023 - 2024

Real Madrid is about to start their final pre-season game of the summer before La Liga officially kicks off for them on August 12th. As always, Managing Madrid will have in-depth coverage for tonight’s game vs Juventus in Orlando.

Real Madrid and Juventus have both published their starting line-ups:

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Fran Garcia, Kroos, Camavinga, Modric, Bellingham, Joselu, Vinicius.

Juventus starting XI: Szczesny, Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro, Weah, McKennie, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic, Chiesa, Keane

In Real Madrid’s line-up, Bellingham, for the fourth straight game, will be playing the ‘number 10’ role in that diamond, where he has been brilliant this summer so far. Tchouameni, Rodrygo, and Fede Valverde will come off the bench; while Nacho and Rudiger will start in defense together and Joselu will provide an aerial presence in the box.

It will be very interesting to see how Real Madrid play in their final game of the Soccer Champions Tour. Let’s see how the team bounces back from an unlucky Clasico loss.