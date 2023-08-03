Managing Madrid Podcast: Juventus 3 - 1 Real Madrid Post-game (Pre-season 2023 - 2024

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by Fairmont Dallas Hotel — proud sponsors for Managing Madrid’s pre-season USA Tour!

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan discuss:

What’s real and not real from Real Madrid’s pre-season?

Players we’ve been impressed with

What will the starting XI be on La Liga Matchday 1?

How to solve the team’s defensive issues

Carlo Ancelotti’s post game quotes

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Mehedi Hassan (@Mhassanfootball)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)