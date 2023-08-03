Ancelotti: “I’d give us a 6/10 as a grade for pre-season”

Real Madrid’s pre-season ended with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Juventus, with the team having conceded three goals for the second friendly in a row. For Carlo Ancelotti, the defensive issues are concerning. As he explained after the Juve game: “I’d give us a 6/10 as a grade for pre-season. I think it has been a positive pre-season overall, but we need to improve in defence, where we have been fragile. The team isn’t used to defending in the diamond shape and we’ve conceded many goals on counter attacks, like the ones tonight, a couple against Barcelona too. But, I think the defence can be improved with focus and good attitude. We could play a lower block, that’s an option we have to keep in mind.”

Ancelotti on Real Madrid’s attack

Even though he specified that he is concerned about the defence, the coach was asked about the attack too and the missed chances. He said: “That can happen in pre-season, when the team is tired and has travelled a lot. I don’t think that’s a problem. I’ve seen a lot of good things in attack. There’s not so much a problem offensively, it’s more defensively.”

Ancelotti on Fran García

With Ferland Mendy set to miss the start of the new season, Fran García should start against Athletic Club on opening weekend. On the new signing, Ancelotti said: “He has a lot of energy and can get to the byline to put in good crosses. He’s a reliable player, even if he has room for improvement. We need to help him too with our positioning as a whole team.”

Ancelotti on Vinícius’ performances

Discussing Vinícius and how he has adapted to his new role, the coach said: “He has had a bit more difficulty playing centrally, but he is improving and getting used to it. He scored a great goal today.”

Ancelotti on Arda Güler’s injury

The injury to Arda Güler has obviously been a negative of pre-season and the Italian provided an update, stating: “It’s not a serious problem, it’s a small problem with the meniscus. But, I’m not able to enter too much into the medical side of things.”

Ancelotti on Buffon’s retirement

Asked for a comment on Gianluigi Buffon’s retirement, the coach made a comparison to Arda Güler. He said: “I remember when Buffon was just 17 and I thought he was an alien, and he turned out to be that good. It’s a similar feeling with what I’ve seen from Arda Güler.”