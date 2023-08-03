 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: August 3, 2023

Your Thursday issue of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
Juventus v Real Madrid - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to cocktails by the sea: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

The Warm-Up is Over

So the run of preseason games for Real Madrid has reached it’s conclusion with a second defeat at the hands of Juventus, the score being 3-1. Gotta say, their first goal was the result of nice combination play (after a turnover). Oh, also, it happened in less than a minute. Our defense looked... bad at times. Real did pile the pressure on Juve after 2-0, but their target practice (which has seemed to work on crossbars so far) let them down for the most part. Vini’s goal was nicely taken though.

Again, I wouldn’t worry too much for the preseason games. However, as these games are, essentially, “test runs”, it is imperative that some issues are addressed. The team don’t look too comfortable in said formation and, while Bellingham is “maximized” and Vini may slowly get used to his new position, I’m just not so sure the new formation is the way to go. The structure doesn’t exactly inspire confidence, especially on the defensive end. Some turnovers and defensive lapses look worrying though I’m personally willing to not get too disappointed yet.

Fran First Impressions?

Fran Garcia looks to be settling in nicely. Yeah he’s not too flashy but he is looking like a solid addition to LB and, given Mendy’s injuries, he mighty just lock down the starting role on that side.

Real Madrid News 24/7

