Real Madrid’s sporting city at Valdebebas to be named after Florentino Perez

Real Madrid’s facilities at Valdebebas will almost certainly be named after Florentino Pérez when the proposal is approved at the next general meeting of the socios in October, according to reports in the Spanish press.

A big group of socios and presidents of different ‘peñas’ have started the campaign to name Valdebebas’ facilities —Valdebebas is just the town— after the president, and it seems very likely that the consensus of the meeting will green-light this change.

If that is finally approved, the official name will be Ciudad Deportiva Florentino Pérez. Pérez himself never wanted his name alongside the Bernabeu or the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, but the reports published in the Spanish press suggest that he’s honored by this proposal.

Therefore, the next general meeting of the socios will be a relevant one, as ‘Pirri’ is also set to be named the club’s honorary president.