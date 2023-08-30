Fran Garcia to fight for Spain spot after Jordi Alba retirement

Fran Garcia will be hoping to make Luis De La Fuente’s latest Spain squad following the news of Jordi Alba’s official retirement from international duty.

The 24-year-old fullback has started every game for Real Madrid this season following the injury to Ferland Mendy in preseason. After a shaky opening 45 minutes vs Athletic Bilbao, the former academy prospect has gradually grown in confidence and demonstrated his quality both offensively and defensively. He has been called up by Luis de la Fuente earlier this summer but did not have the opportunity to make his full debut. The left back will be hopeful of securing an official debut in the next international break in early September.

Winning a starting role at Real Madrid, even after Ferland Mendy returns from injury, will catapult the fullback up the Spanish depth chart. Valencia’s Jose Gaya, Bayer Leverkusen’s Grimaldo, and Aston Villa’s Alex Moreno are among the Spanish left back competition.