Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Rubiales theories, Vini-less Madrid, Cancelo, and a ton of goals in La Liga

Luis Rubiales’s mother’s hunger strike

Definitive video evidence supporting Jenmi Hermoso

Does Rubiales have dirt on the Federation / Clubs?

A theory on Rubiales

Barcelona’s poor statement

Lamine Yamal

Robert Lewandowski’s quote about needing more attackers

Villareal vs Barcelona talking points

Is Joao Cancelo a good signing for Barca?

What’s gonna happen with Joao Felix?

Antoine Griezmann

Can Atletico Madrid sustain this kind of offense?

Jude Bellingham’s arrival to La Liga

How will Carlo Ancelotti lineup without Vinicius?

Kepa getting fouled against Celta Vigo?

