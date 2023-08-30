 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Rubiales theories, Vini-less Madrid, Cancelo, and a ton of goals in La Liga

Kiyan and Diego are back to react to an eventful weekend

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Real Madrid v Manchester City Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League Photo by Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Luis Rubiales’s mother’s hunger strike
  • Definitive video evidence supporting Jenmi Hermoso
  • Does Rubiales have dirt on the Federation / Clubs?
  • A theory on Rubiales
  • Barcelona’s poor statement
  • Lamine Yamal
  • Robert Lewandowski’s quote about needing more attackers
  • Villareal vs Barcelona talking points
  • Is Joao Cancelo a good signing for Barca?
  • What’s gonna happen with Joao Felix?
  • Antoine Griezmann
  • Can Atletico Madrid sustain this kind of offense?
  • Jude Bellingham’s arrival to La Liga
  • How will Carlo Ancelotti lineup without Vinicius?
  • Kepa getting fouled against Celta Vigo?
  • And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid