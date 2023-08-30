Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Rubiales theories, Vini-less Madrid, Cancelo, and a ton of goals in La Liga

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Luis Rubiales’s mother’s hunger strike
- Definitive video evidence supporting Jenmi Hermoso
- Does Rubiales have dirt on the Federation / Clubs?
- A theory on Rubiales
- Barcelona’s poor statement
- Lamine Yamal
- Robert Lewandowski’s quote about needing more attackers
- Villareal vs Barcelona talking points
- Is Joao Cancelo a good signing for Barca?
- What’s gonna happen with Joao Felix?
- Antoine Griezmann
- Can Atletico Madrid sustain this kind of offense?
- Jude Bellingham’s arrival to La Liga
- How will Carlo Ancelotti lineup without Vinicius?
- Kepa getting fouled against Celta Vigo?
- And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga's hottest topics.

