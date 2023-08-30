Legitimate Business: 30 Aug. 2023

Illegitimate Business

“No Juni— you need to stop” — felipejack

What?! Tell me! Ay this is who I am ! And this is all I can give you for what you give me...for your hearts and your souls. Yesterday, I lost [redacted]...for what? For this?! (points at MM) And I know you all want me to say that I’ll change, that this business will change but I’ve learnt something in the last few months. Those posters. But these posters are worse than us. CarloIN. CarloOut. MbappeIN. House of Ls. You see they’re worse than us and they will never admit me to their white castles, no matter how legitimate we become because of who we are .

I’m trapped and I’m trying to get out .

— Judinho

———————————

Welcome to The Peaky Madridstas Edition of The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the MM Moderator Company Limited who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Judinho Shelby.

——————————

“Who here is the Peaky Blinder devil?” — M91 “Not a soldier....you’re a coward! Trying to leave MM behind without even a goodbye. Still need a way out?! Here’s eight recs of them” — Torez “Where are you? Juni...my big brother...y’know you used to stop sometimes and laugh...do you even remember this place?” — randomeur, Valyrian Steel. and CruiseKroos (in unison) “Do you even remember how to smile Juni? (scoffs) it’s been so long” — mrs. madridsta “You and I — devils — traitors to our own class.” — former mod “Oscnar” “Not a devil...Just an ordinary mortal man”— Judinho

£88M Birmingham Pounds

Born to play for Real Madrid. Destined for Greatness. A Kid From Birmingham. A Man From Malaga.

Jude Bellingham & Isco, the only players that have won the MVP award in all 3 La Liga games. ✨ pic.twitter.com/HbrqEnW4fL — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 28, 2023

The King’s Schilling

As we slowly watch this week continue and approach the end of the transfer window, frustration with the board continues to grow. They decided against Kane (which imo was appropriate). They decided against Goncalo Ramos, Kolo Muani (so far), Rasmus Holjund, and every other breathing striker not named Joselu...but calma. There is still time

| Real Madrid have been offered dozens of strikers this summer, but the club always had the same answer: NO. @JorgeCPicon #rmalive pic.twitter.com/tA78gWucmE — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 29, 2023

JUST IN: Despite everything, the club never closes door to the arrivals. They are aware there might be departures or injuries, and so far they are CONSIDERING some possibilities. @JorgeCPicon #rmalive pic.twitter.com/3IkqYuHKpd — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 29, 2023

Poll Out of remaining (semi) available forwards who would you sign? Kolo Muani (steal from PSG)

Joao Felix

Vlahovic

Latauro Martinez

Mariano Diaz vote view results 26% Kolo Muani (steal from PSG) (24 votes)

10% Joao Felix (9 votes)

29% Vlahovic (26 votes)

24% Latauro Martinez (22 votes)

8% Mariano Diaz (8 votes) 89 votes total Vote Now

Hope?

Rodrygo - it’s your time. Are you ready to lead the frontline?

Poll Will we see a better version of Rodrygo as the main forward leader? Yes

No (explain) vote view results 84% Yes (65 votes)

15% No (explain) (12 votes) 77 votes total Vote Now

Now What I’ve ACTUALLY Waited For: Gifs

The Legend of A Kid From Birmingham:

Written By Not A Devil But An Ordinary Mortal Man:

Απλώς εξασκούμαι πώς να πω αντίο