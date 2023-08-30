 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Legitimate Business: 30 Aug. 2023

By Juninho
Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Jude Bellingham Photo by Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Illegitimate Business

“No Juni— you need to stop” — felipejack

What?! Tell me! Ay this is who I am! And this is all I can give you for what you give me...for your hearts and your souls. Yesterday, I lost [redacted]...for what? For this?! (points at MM) And I know you all want me to say that I’ll change, that this business will change but I’ve learnt something in the last few months. Those posters. But these posters are worse than us. CarloIN. CarloOut. MbappeIN. House of Ls. You see they’re worse than us and they will never admit me to their white castles, no matter how legitimate we become because of who we are.

I’m trapped and I’m trying to get out.

— Judinho

———————————

Welcome to The Peaky Madridstas Edition of The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the MM Moderator Company Limited who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Judinho Shelby.

——————————

“Who here is the Peaky Blinder devil?” — M91

“Not a soldier....you’re a coward! Trying to leave MM behind without even a goodbye. Still need a way out?! Here’s eight recs of them” — Torez

Where are you? Juni...my big brother...y’know you used to stop sometimes and laugh...do you even remember this place?” — randomeur, Valyrian Steel. and CruiseKroos (in unison)

“Do you even remember how to smile Juni? (scoffs) it’s been so long” — mrs. madridsta

“You and I — devils — traitors to our own class.” — former mod “Oscnar”

Not a devil...Just an ordinary mortal man”— Judinho

£88M Birmingham Pounds

Born to play for Real Madrid. Destined for Greatness. A Kid From Birmingham. A Man From Malaga.

The King’s Schilling

As we slowly watch this week continue and approach the end of the transfer window, frustration with the board continues to grow. They decided against Kane (which imo was appropriate). They decided against Goncalo Ramos, Kolo Muani (so far), Rasmus Holjund, and every other breathing striker not named Joselu...but calma. There is still time

Hope?

Rodrygo - it’s your time. Are you ready to lead the frontline?

Now What I’ve ACTUALLY Waited For: Gifs

The Legend of A Kid From Birmingham:

Written By Not A Devil But An Ordinary Mortal Man:

Απλώς εξασκούμαι πώς να πω αντίο

