Updates from Valdebebas: Mendy and Ceballos still not training with the team

Real Madrid continued their preparations for the upcoming La Liga match against Getafe on Saturday, with a training session at the Valdebebas complex on Wednesday morning. The session was led by coach Carlo Ancelotti, who oversaw a series of drills and exercises with the available players.

Two of the players who are still not part of the group are Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos, who continued to train on their own as they recover from their respective injuries. Neither player has featured yet this season, and likely won’t be back until after the international break.

While there was a slim chance a couple weeks ago that they’d make it in time for the Getafe game, that chance is slipping away now, as neither are progressing fast enough, although that can still change. There are two training sessions left before the game which they can potentially return to full contact training, but it would be risky pushing them when they’d be guaranteed to be back after the international break.

Meanwhile, two other players who are also recovering from longer term injuries are Vinicius Junior and Arda Güler. The Brazilian winger suffered a hamstring injury against Celta Vigo, while the Turkish midfielder picked up an injury in pre-season and has yet to play for Real Madrid after having surgery on his meniscus. Both players continued their recovery work with the medical staff.

The rest of the squad trained normally, with Ancelotti focusing on tactical aspects and ball possession. The Italian coach will have to decide his starting line-up for the Getafe game, which could see Joselu in the starting XI. Real Madrid are currently first in La Liga, with nine points from three games.