Real Sociedad president: “Odriozola is a player we’re interested in, there’s no doubt about it”

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay has expressed his interest in signing Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola, who played for the Basque club up until 2018. Aperribay said that Odriozola is a player they like and that they will talk to Real Madrid about his situation.

Odriozola, 27, joined Real Madrid in 2018 for a reported fee of €30 million, plus €5 million of conditional add-ons. However, he has struggled to establish himself as a regular at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has also spent loan spells at Bayern Munich and Fiorentina, winning the 2019–20 UEFA Champions League with the former.

Aperribay said that Odriozola is a player they are interested in and that they will talk to Real Madrid about his future. He said: “We’re talking about a player trained at Real Sociedad, he’s a player we’re interested in, there’s no doubt about it. If we’re going to talk to Real Madrid about signing him up, we’ll see if we can see do it in the next few days”, he acknowledged.





Odriozola came through the youth ranks of Real Sociedad and made his first-team debut in 2017. He quickly became the first-choice right-back and scored his first professional goal in the UEFA Europa League against Red Bull Salzburg in 2018.

The transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1st. There may be a flurry of deals in the next couple days around Europe. It’s very possible that Odriozola to Real Sociedad will be one of them.