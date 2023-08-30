Real Sociedad President Jokin Aperribay: “We want to sign Alvaro Odriozola”

Alvaro Odriozola may be on the move in the final days of the summer transfer window. The fullback’s former club, Real Sociedad, have now publicly admitted their interest in the player.

Real Sociedad president, Jokin Aperribay, told reporters: “We are interested in Alvaro Odriozola. We will see the steps we can take in the coming days. He is a player formed and trained in La Real, I have always known him, we are interested. We’ll see if we can talk to Madrid to close his contract. We set the summer to go step by step from the beginning and this the path we are taking,” he explained.

A move to Real Sociedad has appeared to be on all summer but has yet to materialize. Earlier in the window, reports suggested Real Sociedad wanted the player on a free transfer. The team are competing in the UEFA Champions League this year and are looking to add more depth to the squad. A known quantity like Odriozola, who left a decent impression while on loan at Fiorentina two years ago, will be a welcome addition to Imanol Alguacil’s squad. Expect movement in the final days of the transfer window.