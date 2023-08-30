Champions League Draw: Everything you need to know

The UEFA Champions League draw for the 2023/24 season will take place tomorrow, August 31, at 18:00 CET in Monaco. The 32 teams that qualified for the group stage will be divided into four pots of eight teams each, based on their UEFA club coefficients and their domestic league performance.

Pot 1 will contain the champions of the top six European leagues, as well as the winners and runners-up of the previous Champions League season, including Europa League winners Sevilla. Pot 2 will contain the next eight highest-ranked teams in the UEFA club coefficient rankings (this is where you’ll find Real Madrid). Pot 3 and Pot 4 will contain the remaining teams, ordered by their UEFA club coefficient rankings.

The teams in each pot are as follows:

Pot 1: Man City, Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, PSG, Benfica, Feyenoord

Pot 2: Real Madrid, Man United, Inter, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto, Arsenal

Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk, Salzburg, Rangers/PSV, AC Milan, Braga, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade, Copenhagen*

Pot 4: Young Boys*, Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, Celtic, Newcastle, Union Berlin, Antwerp/AEK, Lens

*If Copenhagen beat Rakow today, they will stay in Pot 3. If Rakow win, they will go down to Pot 4 while Young Boys will bump up to Pot 3.

The draw will follow the usual format, with one team from each pot being drawn into one of the eight groups, from A to H. No team can face another team from the same country or the same pot.

Real Madrid will be hoping for a favourable draw that will allow them to advance to the knockout stage without too much difficulty given their current injury crisis to start the season. Some of the potential opponents that they might want to avoid are Manchester City and Bayern Munich from Pot 1; AC Milan from Pot 3; and Newcastle from Pot 4.

Champions League draw is TOMORROW! What's your ideal group for Real Madrid? pic.twitter.com/cgCK9X3A0p — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) August 30, 2023

The draw will be broadcast live on UEFA.com and on various TV channels around the world. We will also provide live updates and analysis on our website and social media platforms.