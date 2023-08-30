Reinier Jesus Set for Serie A Loan Move—Report

Reinier Jesus is set to join Serie A side Frosinone on a strict one-year loan deal with no option to buy, according to Sky Sports and The Athletic.

The Brazilian was signed as an 18-year-old for 35 million euros back in 2020 but three years later, he has yet to establish himself in Europe and has not made his first team debut with Real Madrid. A move to the center of Italy in Frosinone, located just south of Rome and north of Naples, will be Reinier’s next hope for re-igniting his career.

Frosinone were promoted from Serie B last summer and have started the new league campaign with a win and a loss. The Italian side play a 4-2-3-1 formation which would give Reinier the option to play in his preferred #10 position. There were some suggestions earlier in the summer that Reinier would return to Girona, but a move never materialized. Injuries derailed his progress in La Liga last season and the Brazilian failed to cement a starting role with Michel’s possession and offensive-oriented Girona side.

At 21-years-old, Reinier is at the point in his career where he has to make a statement and have a breakout season in order to earn any glimmer of an opportunity at Real Madrid.